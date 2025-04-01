The Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, has commended Nigerian women for breaking gender barriers, following her recognition at the Women Making Impact Awards, organized by the Arise Group.

Speaking at the gala night held at Eko Hotel, Lagos, on Monday, Musawa expressed gratitude to the organisers for recognising the achievements of 65 distinguished Nigerian women.

The event was part of activities marking International Women’s Month.

Receiving her award from former President Goodluck Jonathan, Musawa highlighted the resilience and strength of women, emphasizing their ability to balance sensitivity with courage. She hoped her recognition would inspire young girls across Nigeria to strive for excellence.

“It is a profound honour for me to be celebrated in a country where so many women have shattered the glass ceiling. Women have the unique ability to be sensitive and emotional while also being courageous and strong,” she said.

“There is a certain prestige in being a woman, and I hope we serve as role models for young girls across Nigeria, proving to them that they, too, can thrive and break barriers.”

Musawa, a distinguished Nigerian lawyer, politician, and writer, described the recognition as a testament to the power and influence of women in various sectors.

The Women Making Impact Awards celebrated 65 remarkable Nigerian women, including Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who was honored for her contributions to the World Trade Organization and Nigeria’s economic development.

Other honorees included Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, H.E. Amina Mohammed; Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduagha; and former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili.

Also recognized were Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman; and Arise News journalist, Ojinika Okpe.

The event reinforced the importance of women’s contributions to various sectors and emphasized the need for continued advocacy for gender equality in Nigeria.