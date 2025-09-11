Media Rights Agenda has condemned the rising attacks, intimidation and harassment of journalists across Nigeria, citing a recent incident of arrest and detention of a journalist, Hassan Wai-Waya Kangiwa, on the orders of the Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, following the circulation of a video con...

Media Rights Agenda has condemned the rising attacks, intimidation and harassment of journalists across Nigeria, citing a recent incident of arrest and detention of a journalist, Hassan Wai-Waya Kangiwa, on the orders of the Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, following the circulation of a video containing the deplorable scene of the State’s medical facility.

A statement signed by Idowu Adewale, Communications Officer of the Media Rights Agenda, made available to TVC on Thursday, condemned the arrest, describing it as a grave threat to media freedom, freedom of expression, and citizens’ right of access to information.

The statement reads, “Media Rights Agenda (MRA) today condemned the alarming rise in attacks, intimidation, and harassment of journalists across Nigeria, including the recent arrest and detention of Mr. Hassan Mai-Waya Kangiwa in Kebbi State on the orders of Governor Nasir Idris, following the circulation of a video that exposed the deplorable state of facilities at the Kangiwa General Hospital in the State.

“Warning that the trend, if unchecked, poses a grave threat to media freedom, freedom of expression, and citizens’ right of access to information, MRA called on regional and international human rights mechanisms to take urgent measures to redress the situation by closely monitoring Nigeria’s compliance with its human rights obligations and holding the government accountable for breaches of those obligations.

According to the statement, Hassan had posted a video online showing an elderly patient lying helplessly on a metal bed frame without a mattress, a video which has sparked outrage and calls for accountability in the health sector across the country.

Rather than addressing the clear neglect and decay in the hospital system revealed in the footage, Governor Idris chose to punish the journalist by criminalising his work and violating his rights as a journalist.

The statement also revealed that an eyewitness narrated how security operatives stormed Hassan’s residence in Kangiwa town in the late night of Sunday, September 7, arresting and seizing his phones and work equipment while his family were watching during the raid.

MRA further stated in the statement that the police are yet to give updates, reveal the charges against him or grant Hassan access to his lawyers while in police custody.

“According to eyewitnesses, security operatives stormed Hassan’s residence in Kangiwa town late in the night of Sunday, September 7, 2025, arresting him in front of his family. His phones and work equipment were seized during the raid, raising further concerns about the violation of his privacy and professional rights.

“Hassan was initially held at a local police station before being transferred to Birnin Kebbi, the State capital, reportedly on the Governor’s orders. Since then, police authorities have refused to disclose the charges against him or grant access to his lawyers, effectively keeping him cut off from his family, friends, and legal representation,” the statement continued.

Mr. John Gbadamosi, MRA’s Programme Officer, in a statement issued in Lagos has called on the state government to facilitate the unconditional release of the detained journalist.

“These repeated incidents highlight the deteriorating environment for media freedom in Nigeria. The culture of impunity, enabled by government, has emboldened perpetrators, both state and non-state actors, who now attack journalists without fear of consequences.”

“He called on the State Government to immediately and unconditionally release Hassan and advised Governor Idris to desist from persecuting journalists and instead focus on addressing the decay in public infrastructure, which his government has a responsibility to fix,” the statement concluded.