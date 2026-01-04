Super Eagles are confident of reaching the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the 18th time when they engage Mozambique in Monday night’s Round of 16 tie at the Complexe Sportif de Fès, Morocco. The Super Eagles have the record of most medals in the 69-year-old flagship footb...

Super Eagles are confident of reaching the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the 18th time when they engage Mozambique in Monday night’s Round of 16 tie at the Complexe Sportif de Fès, Morocco.

The Super Eagles have the record of most medals in the 69-year-old flagship football tournament of the African continent, viz three triumphs (gold medals), five runner-up positions (silver medals) and eight bronze acquisitions.

The only three times they failed to reach the quarter-finals were at their debut in Ghana in 1963, at the 13th edition in Libya in 1982, and in Cameroon four years ago.

Ghana 2008 was the only time they crashed out at the quarter-final stage. Otherwise, every time they had gone past the first knockout round, they had picked up a medal.

Monday’s encounter against history-making Mambas (they have reached the knockout stage for the first time) promises a thrilling contest with Coaches Eric Chelle and Chiquinho Conde preferring to keep tactics, strategies and patterns to their chests.

Nigeria swept to three wins out of three, eight goals for and four against, and reflected a formidable set-up in the group phase, which earned Coach Chelle the mantle of Coach of the Group Phase.

However, against third-placed Mozambique, the three-time champions must be extra-cautious, as a similar third-placed Tunisia bumped them in the same stage in Garoua four years ago.

The Mambas, who famously defeated the Panthers of Gabon, despite defeats to Cup-holders Cote d’Ivoire and five-time champions Cameroon in Group F, look like a team capable of upturning apple carts that are not properly positioned.

Conde can bank on defenders Nené, Bruno Langa and Reinildo Mandava to hold the rear tight, and midfielders Domingues (team captain) and João Bonde to feed the foreline of Chamito and Faisal Bangal, and try to catch Nigeria pants down.

Yet, Chelle, who is driven by his own admission of having imbibed the truism that “Nigerians want their team to win every game,” is committed to putting out a structure that will see the Eagles defend with resolution and attack with panache.

Forward Victor Osimhen, with 32 goals in 49 matches for the country, is expected to lead the onslaughts once more. Captain Wilfred Ndidi and midfielders Alex Iwobi are sure to return after taking a rest for the clash with Uganda, as will centre-back Semi Ajayi, wing-back Bright Osayi-Samuel, and forward Ademola Lookman.

Coach Chelle, in admitting that the Eagles must forget the excellent job done in the group stage and get into knockout-phase mode to avoid a sucker punch, said: “We will not get ahead of ourselves and think we are the best. We will continue to work hard and stay focused for every match as it comes.”

Immediate past African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, who has scored twice and provided two assists so far in the tournament, spoke of his selection in the group phase’s Best IX: “Yeah, we had a great run in the group stage, and I am thankful to all who voted. The selection is not just for me, but for my entire team, because their efforts on the pitch contributed to my selection.

“However, this is not the vision for our team. We have set targets to accomplish here in Morocco, and we are nowhere near our targets yet.”

The Confederation of African Football has selected Cameroonian official Abdou Abdel Mefir as referee for Monday night’s encounter, with his compatriots Elvis Noupoue and Carine Atezambong as assistants.