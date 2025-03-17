More than 30 countries will be involved in a “coalition of the willing” to help Ukraine, a spokesman for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says.

The plan, spearheaded by the UK and France, was set out earlier this month and would work to uphold any ceasefire in Russia’s war on Ukraine. The PM previously said the UK would back its commitment with “boots on the ground, and planes in the air”.

Each country providing peacekeeping troops will have “different capabilities” within the coalition, Starmer’s spokesperson says today.

“But this will be a significant force, with a significant number of countries providing troops and a larger group contributing in other ways,” he adds. “We’re expecting more than 30 countries to be involved.”

Operational details are still being discussed but Starmer remains certain that a US security guarantee is essential to secure peace, the spokesman says.