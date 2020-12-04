The former chairman of pension reform task team Abudlrasheed Maina has appeared before the federal high court Abuja, after he had allegedly jumped bail.

Maina who is facing a 12 count charge of money laundering was last seen in court on 29th of September.

The disappearance of the defendant had weighed heavily on his surety Senator Ali Ndume who was remanded in Kuje correctional center for failure to produce the defendant but later released on grounds of good conduct and the appeal he filed at the court of Appeal challenging the remand order.

Just In: Abudlrasheed Maina appears in court to face money laundering charges after extradition from Niger Republic



Abudlrasheed Maina was arrested on 30th November in Niger Republic by the operatives of the Niger Intelligence service in collaboration with Nigeria’s anti corruption agency.

He was extradited into the country on 3rd December to continue his trial