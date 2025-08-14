Markets in Akure and neighbouring communities were grounded on Thursday as residents, traders, and shop owners complied fully with the directive of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, to close all trading outlets in observance of the annual Aheregbe Festival....

Major commercial hubs, including Oja Oba and Arakale markets, were under lock and key, with stalls left empty in line with the monarch’s order.

Pharmacies and patent medicine stores were exempted from the directive, allowing essential medical services to continue.

While commercial activities were suspended, human and vehicular movement proceeded without restriction, as the monarch clarified there would be no curfew or movement ban during the celebrations.