The All Progressives Congress (APC) 8th National Convention, held on Friday, at Eagle Square and the Federal Secretariat Complex in Abuja, has generated a mix of commendation and criticism from political observers, opposition figures, and public personalities. The event, which marked the party’s fourth elective national convention, saw the return…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) 8th National Convention, held on Friday, at Eagle Square and the Federal Secretariat Complex in Abuja, has generated a mix of commendation and criticism from political observers, opposition figures, and public personalities.

The event, which marked the party’s fourth elective national convention, saw the return of Professor Nentawe Yilwatda as National Chairman and Ajibola Basiru as National Secretary.

All members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) were returned through consensus and affirmative voice vote.

Newly sworn-in members include Deputy National Chairman (North) Ali Dalori, Deputy National Chairman (South) Emma Eneukwu, National Financial Secretary Alhaji Bashir Gumel, and National Legal Adviser Murtala Kankia, among others.

While supporters celebrated the smooth conduct of the convention, critics raised concerns over the temporary closure of access roads around the Federal Secretariat and Eagle Square to accommodate the event.

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, condemned the closures, describing the move as “an abuse of public office and an improper deployment of state resources.”

He argued that suspending physical activities within key government offices undermines the neutrality expected of public institutions and blurs the line between government duties and partisan politics.

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On the other hand, loyalists of the ruling party praised the convention as a model of organisation.

Pastor Okezie Atani, posting on X under the handle @Onsogbu, described it as “the most organised party convention Nigeria has ever seen since Nigeria’s democratic history.”

Public Affairs Analyst Saheed Ajadi, speaking on TVC News’ Saturday Breakfast show, contrasted APC’s event with the recent disarray in the opposition, saying: “We all saw the convention.

“We’ve seen what has happened in PDP because there is no cooperation and love. The so-called opposition are a waste of time… There was harmony and love in the APC convention. There is nothing that can change the world other than love.”

Entertainment and public figures also took the opportunity to laud President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Comedian Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, praised Tinubu for what he called “significant economic and political transformation in Nigeria.”

Speaking from the podium, Seyi Law highlighted milestones such as the growth of Nigeria’s foreign reserves from $1 billion to nearly $50.7 billion, the removal of the fuel subsidy, the unification of the foreign exchange market, and the launch of the student loan scheme.

“I just said that this is a man that I’m willing to stake everything for because he is the man that brought Nigeria back from the brink of economic collapse… I think Mr President deserves a round of applause,” Seyi Law declared.