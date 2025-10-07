The Federal Ministry of Youth Development has announced the official withdrawal of the registration certificate of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), following a directive from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). The revocation, communicated in a letter from the CAC dated October 6, 2...

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development has announced the official withdrawal of the registration certificate of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), following a directive from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The revocation, communicated in a letter from the CAC dated October 6, 2025, was issued under Sections 8(1)(c) and 8(1)(d) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020.

According to the Commission, the decision follows an extensive investigation into the council’s activities, revealing persistent leadership crises that have plagued the organization for over 18 years.

The CAC cited multiple breaches of the NYCN Constitution and violations of Sections 833 and 834 of CAMA 2020. As a result, all existing claims to leadership, trusteeship, and management within the NYCN have been nullified.

In response, the CAC has established an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to oversee the Council’s affairs for a period of one year, effective from October 6, 2025. The committee has been mandated to restructure and stabilize the organization in line with legal and governance standards.

In a statement by Omolara Esan, Director of Information and Public Relations, said the Federal Ministry of Youth Development recognizes the legal authority of the CAC under CAMA and fully supports the decision to revoke the NYCN’s registration.

She emphasized that the Ministry views the restructuring as a necessary step toward restoring credibility and good governance within the youth body.

The Ministry urged all youth stakeholders, member organisations, and affiliates to cooperate with the Interim Committee in the ongoing reform process, aimed at restoring unity, legitimacy, and institutional integrity to the Council.

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a stable, credible, and inclusive youth governance framework that promotes accountability, transparency, and aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.