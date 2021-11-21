Ministry of Works suspends road projects in Kogi to allow flow of traffic during Yuletide

Contractors have been ordered by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to halt work on road projects across Kogi to allow for free flow of traffic before and during the Yuletide season.

The directive came from the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, according to Mr Jimoh Kajogbola, the Federal Controller of Works in Kogi, on Sunday in Lokoja.

The contractors, according to Kajogbola, will stop working in the second week of December and resume in January 2022.

The controller went on to say that the directive was put in place to make it easier for people to travel to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

He stated that a number of proactive measures, including contractor work stoppages, had been taken to avoid the usual gridlock on the expressways during the period.

Contractors handling road construction, reconstruction, and rehabilitation, as well as special and emergency repairs, have received letters instructing them to halt work, according to Kajogbola.

The controller said that all of the contractors hired to do emergency repairs on the Lokoja-Ganaja road had been given letters to stop working in the second week of December.

Kajogbola said that the third portion of the Lokoja-Ganaja Special Repairs (Ch. 3+800 – Ch. 4+800 & Ch. 6+288 – Ch. 6+814) awarded to Messrs Frosh Nig. Ltd. had attained 100 per cent completion.

“The second portion (Ch. 1+250 – Ch. 2+500) awarded to Messrs. Aimuk Logistic Concept. Ltd. has reached 74.93 per cent completion.

“The third part of the project (Ganaja Ch. 5+825 – Ch. 6+350) being handled by Messrs Rufelis Investments Ltd. has attained only 38.56 per cent completion.’’

Two new contractors have been hired, according to Kajogbol, to handle emergency repairs on two key sections of the Lokoja-Ganaja road.

While Hamilton Corporate Business Ltd. handled the Lokoja-Ganaja Ch. 0+000 – Ch. 1+250, he said UYK Nig. Ltd. handled the Ch. 4+800 – Ch. 5+825.