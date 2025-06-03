The Federal Ministry of Education has strongly condemned the recent assault on the Vice Principal of Complete Child Development College, Aule, Akure, Ondo State, describing it as a brazen attack on the integrity of the Nigerian education system.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry denounced the incident in which Mr. Rotifa, the Vice Principal of the school, was reportedly attacked by suspected thugs allegedly hired by the parents of a student. The assault occurred during the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), where Mr. Rotifa was performing his lawful duty to prevent examination malpractice.

The Ministry commended the swift action taken by the Ondo State Government under the leadership of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, and the State Police Command, which led to the arrest of Mrs. Dorcas Asije and four alleged accomplices. It called for a full investigation and prosecution of all those involved to serve as a deterrent to others.

“We commend the proactive steps taken by the state government and the police, and we urge that justice be served swiftly,” the Ministry stated.

Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, reiterated the Ministry’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice, intimidation of educators, and unethical conduct by students, parents, or guardians. He emphasized that any student caught engaging in exam malpractice will face strict sanctions, while any parent or guardian found complicit will be prosecuted under Nigerian law.

“This government will not tolerate any attempt to undermine the sanctity of our examination processes or compromise the safety of our educators,” Dr. Alausa said. “Schools must be safe and sacred spaces of learning, not battlegrounds for lawlessness.”

He further urged all schools across the country to report any threats or misconduct during examinations to law enforcement and relevant educational authorities, assuring that the Ministry is working closely with state education departments, security agencies, and examination bodies to safeguard the integrity of national examinations.

The Federal Ministry of Education also expressed solidarity with the management and staff of Complete Child Development College and reaffirmed its support for all educators nationwide who uphold the values of discipline, accountability, and academic excellence.