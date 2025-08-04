Minister of State, Works, Bello Mohammad Goronyo has commissioned a range of advanced road construction and maintenance equipment donated by the Government of Japan. This donation is under its Grant Aid Programme held at the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency in Kuje, Abuja. Road mainten...

Minister of State, Works, Bello Mohammad Goronyo has commissioned a range of advanced road construction and maintenance equipment donated by the Government of Japan.

This donation is under its Grant Aid Programme held at the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency in Kuje, Abuja.

Road maintenance is one of the key component of this administration. To make it possible, the FERMA is seeking collaboration.

The Japanese Economic and Social Development Programme is helping to boost FERMA’s operational capacity across Nigeria’s federal road network with this equipment worth over N3.6bn.

The Minister of State, Works expressed gratitude to the Japanese Government for their enduring partnership and generous support. He commended President Bola Tinubu for prioritising infrastructure under the Renewed Hope Agenda, highlighting that

Also, the Managing Director/CEO of FERMA, Emeka Agbasi, described the event as a “significant milestone” in the agency’s history.

He emphasised that the 3-in-1 Road Stabilizer, among other machinery, would aid in rapid recovery of failed road sections through innovative and cost-efficient methods and expressed his government’s satisfaction in seeing the successful implementation of the grant aid project.

The commissioning ended with a formal inspection and demonstration of the newly acquired machinery marking the start of what stakeholders described as a new era of strategic, efficient, and high-standard road maintenance in Nigeria.