The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has received the newly appointed Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Agency (NTDA), Mr. Olayiwola Nurudeen Awakan, during a courtesy visit to her office in Abuja ahead of his official assumption of duty.

The meeting, described as both familiarization and strategic alignment, provided a platform for the Minister and the new DG to discuss shared priorities for repositioning Nigeria’s tourism landscape.

In her remarks, Barr. Musawa congratulated Mr. Awakan on his appointment and expressed confidence in his leadership capacity to drive growth, innovation, and global competitiveness in Nigeria’s tourism and creative sectors. She emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Ministry and the NTDA in advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly in harnessing Nigeria’s vast cultural and tourism potential.

“Your appointment comes at a crucial time when we are repositioning tourism as a key pillar of national development and economic diversification. I am confident that your experience and creativity will bring new energy to this vision,” the Minister stated.

Mr. Awakan, in his response, expressed gratitude for the warm reception and reaffirmed his commitment to aligning the agency’s goals with the national tourism master plan. He pledged to work closely with stakeholders across government, private sector, and local communities to promote Destination Nigeria as a leading African tourism hub.

The visit marks an important step in strengthening institutional synergy toward achieving the administration’s Destination 2030 Nigeria vision — a blueprint for sustainable tourism, culture, and creative economy growth.