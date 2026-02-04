The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has expressed solidarity with Nigerian women living with cancer, survivors and families supporting affected loved ones as the world marks World Cancer Day.

In a message to commemorate the annual observance on 4 February, the minister praised the courage and resilience of women battling the disease, assuring them that they are not alone and that their strength continues to inspire hope in homes and communities across the country.

She stressed that cancer care extends beyond medical treatment, noting that emotional and moral support remain vital to recovery. According to her, compassion demonstrated through kind words, attentive listening, visits, prayers and consistent presence can help restore strength and dignity to those affected.

Reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to reducing the cancer burden, Sulaiman-Ibrahim said the ministry would continue to prioritise awareness, promote early detection, expand access to care and support survivors through partnerships, community outreach and targeted programmes.

She added that sustained collaboration with relevant stakeholders would ensure women receive timely information, screening opportunities and referrals, emphasising that early action saves lives.

The minister urged Nigerian women to take their health seriously by embracing regular medical check-ups and preventive care, while encouraging openness in seeking help at early stages.

She also called for an end to stigma and fear surrounding cancer, advocating greater understanding, dignity and encouragement for those living with the disease.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim concluded by urging collective action to build a compassionate society where no woman faces cancer alone, noting that empathy, unity, informed choices and sustained support can help secure healthier futures for women in Nigeria.