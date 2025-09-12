Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma has killed unspecified number of terrorits during series of coordinated and operations across Shinkafi, Gusau, Bukkuyum and Tureta Local Government Areas of Zamfara and parts of Sokoto States respectively....

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma has killed unspecified number of terrorits during series of coordinated and operations across Shinkafi, Gusau, Bukkuyum and Tureta Local Government Areas of Zamfara and parts of Sokoto States respectively.

The troops intercepted terrorist logistics and recovered huge sum of ransom money worth over twenty-three million naira, over one hundred and sixty rustled livestock among other items.

A press statement signed by the Media and Information officer of Operation Fansan Yamma Captain David Adewusi says the operation recorded major breakthrough in the latest fight against terrorism and banditry in the two North western states/

The operation according to the statement commenced with coordinated offensives along the Shinkafi – Katuru – Galadi -Tubali axis, where troops of 1 Brigade Forward Operating Base Shinkafi and Mobile Strike Team cleared terrorists’ hideouts within the forested areas of Galadi and Tubali villages with many of the bandits fled with gunshot wounds.

Similarly, the troops conducted stop-and-search operations at Katuru Bridge along Shinkafi – Katuru – Isa Road where three suspects were initially intercepted with the sum of Eight Million, Seven Hundred Thousand Naira and later the same day, the troops intercepted two more suspects in a black Toyota Corolla with the sum of Fifteen Million Naira.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the monies were ransoms for locals abducted along Nigeria borders with Niger Republic by terrorists hibernating within Shinkafi axis.

Meanwhile, the exhibits and suspects have been handed over to appropriate agencies for further investigation.

In a parallel effort, troops of operation Fansan Yamma operating in Anka and Tureta LGA of Zamfara and Sokoto states under Sector 2 ambushed terrorists moving livestock rustled from Talata Mafara and Tureta Local Government areas to their enclaves at Bagega and Furagirke Forests respectively.

The criminals fled with gunshot wounds, abandoning eight kidnapped victims and 21 sheep in the Anka axis while 143 rustled sheep were recovered by the troops.

The rescued persons according to authorities of operation Fansan Yamma were reunited with their families while the recovered livestock were handed over to the Local Government Chairmen of Bakura and Tureta respectively for further action.

In another development, troops of 1 Brigade Forward Operating Base Lilo in Gusau LGA came under heavy terrorist fire while on patrol around Lilo – Kofi Road.

Following the fierce battle, the troops neutralized six terrorists forcing the rest to flee in disarray. Sadly, three soldiers paid the supreme price, while two others who were critically wounded later succumbed to their injuries.

Operation FANSAN YAMMA has reaffirmed its resolve to sustain relentless operations until terrorism and banditry are eradicated. The public is urged to support the security forces by providing timely and credible information to restore peace across the North West and parts of the North Central.