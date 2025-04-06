The Headquarters of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke in Taraba State has dismissed the statement made by the State police command claiming that the kidnapped Israeli national and staff of SCC Company, Gil Itamar, was abducted in the presence of a military escort at a Community along Takum–Chanchangi Road in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba.

Captain Olubodunde Oni Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations 6 Brigade Nigerian Army in a statement made available to Tvcnews, said it is necessary to correct certain inaccuracies contained in the said release to ensure that the public is rightly informed.

He explained that contrary to the claim that Gil Itamar was being escorted by the military at the time of his abduction, the Army insisted that Mr itamar was alone in his vehicle, without any military escort or driver, when the unfortunate incident occurred.

He added that , the search and rescue operation which led to his recovery was initiated and led by the Commanding Officer of 93 Battalion Nigerian Army, Takum.

According to him the operation was intelligence driven and conducted in coordination with local stakeholders.

Not a single shot was fired, as the release of the victim was achieved through intense pressure mounted on local village heads and youth leaders in communities such as Kofai Ahmadu, Apako, and Chanchangi.