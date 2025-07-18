Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke, have thwarted a planned terrorist attack in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State. Two suspected terrorists were apprehended in separate operations carried out on 16th July 2025....

Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke, have thwarted a planned terrorist attack in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State. Two suspected terrorists were apprehended in separate operations carried out on 16th July 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Captain Olubodunde Oni, and made available to TVC News.

According to the statement, troops deployed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Wukari, acting on credible intelligence, arrested a 45-year-old suspect, Felix Myina, a native of Ukum Local Government Area in Benue State.

He said that preliminary investigations revealed that Myina is a high-ranking member of a notorious bandit and kidnapping syndicate operating under a wanted criminal kingpin identified as Mcianan, also known as “Yellow.”

According to Oni, the group have been a major threat to commuters and residents along the Jootar–Wukari axis. A Tecno mobile phone was recovered from the suspect at the time of arrest.

In a related development, vigilant troops responding to intelligence on a planned terrorist attack in Wukari town arrested another suspect believed to be affiliated with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The statement added that the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Abubakar Yusuf, a native of Borno State and resident of Gassol LGA, was apprehended while allegedly performing strange rituals at the Aku-Uka Palace Junction—one of the locations reportedly marked as a target by ISWAP.

Captain Oni stated that Yusuf was reportedly attempting to “spiritually bind” the town to facilitate access for fellow terrorists. Items recovered from him include a dead chicken, nine unhatched rotten eggs, an animal horn, a bottle containing a powdered substance, and pieces of fresh meat.

Both suspects are currently in military custody and are said to be providing useful information.

Meanwhile the Commander of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their vigilance and lauded the cooperation of local residents who reported suspicious activities.

He urged the public to remain alert and continue providing timely information to support ongoing efforts to rid Taraba State of criminal elements.

“The Brigade remains resolute in its mandate to protect lives and restore peace and stability across the region,” he added.