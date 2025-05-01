The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said the Nigerian Armed Forces are undergoing a major transformation from being solely a combat force to becoming a self-reliant engine of national economic growth.

He noted that the military is now actively involved in critical sectors such as manufacturing, banking, real estate, construction, and aviation—ensuring long-term operational strength and improved welfare for its personnel during and after service.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Defence Holdings Company Limited and its subsidiaries in the Guzape District of Abuja, the Minister emphasised that Nigerians now recognise the military not only as defenders of national sovereignty but also as a pool of highly skilled professionals—including doctors, lawyers, engineers, and economists—making significant contributions to national development.

He added that today’s Armed Forces have become adept in communication, skillfully applying soft power and using non-violent, strategic public relations efforts to win public support.

“This event highlights the military’s deepening role in various sectors of the economy, which is key to sustaining operations and securing better livelihoods for personnel, whether serving or retired,” Idris said.

He reiterated that President Bola Tinubu is committed to repositioning the military as a strategic institution that not only defends the country but also contributes to nation-building and border security amid complex threats.

The Minister praised the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, for his leadership and efforts in steering the military through challenging times and for leveraging both economic and human capital within the armed forces to serve national interests.

He also called on the media to promote national interest through responsible journalism and to avoid the spread of false or misleading information.

“The best support the media can offer our military is to adopt media and information literacy, which is key to responsible and ethical journalism,” he concluded.