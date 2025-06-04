Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), supported by the Nigerian military, have killed at least 45 bandits in a surprise operation near Kuchi town in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

Security sources said the joint operation, carried out in the early hours of Monday, 2 June, was aimed at thwarting a planned attack on local communities by notorious bandit leader Dogo Gide and his loyalists. The bandits, believed to have come from Bilbis forest in Zamfara State and parts of Kaduna State, were reportedly advancing on Kuchi town when they were ambushed by security forces.

The tactical team engaged the heavily armed militants in a gun battle on the outskirts of the town, leading to the deaths of dozens of the assailants. Several others were wounded, while weapons and motorcycles were recovered from the scene. Five DSS operatives sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment.

“This ambush is part of sustained offensives against the bandits and follows the earlier elimination of over 50 others in the area,” one source said. “Dogo Gide is under intense pressure and has been steadily losing ground due to increased intelligence efforts and military action.”

The operation is seen as a significant setback for the bandit network and a relief to residents who have endured repeated attacks in recent months.