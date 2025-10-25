The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has called on editors and managers of sporting media outlets to submit requests for media accreditation for the 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifying match between the Super Falcons of Nigeria and the Bénin Republic Amazons. The second-leg, final ...

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has called on editors and managers of sporting media outlets to submit requests for media accreditation for the 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifying match between the Super Falcons of Nigeria and the Bénin Republic Amazons.

The second-leg, final qualifying fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, 28th October 2025, at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta, with kickoff slated for 16:00 hours.

The winner will progress to next year’s Women AFCON, set to be hosted by Morocco.

Due to the limited size of the media gallery at the venue, each media organization will be allowed only one slot for a press or photojournalist representative.

Media organisations are required to submit their accreditation requests via email to ademola.olajire68@gmail.com

between 12:00 noon on Saturday, 25th October and 12:00 noon on Monday, 27th October 2025. Requests submitted after the deadline will not be entertained.

Accreditation cards will be issued at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex on Monday, 27th October 2025.

The NFF expressed appreciation to the media for their ongoing support and cooperation, extending warm sporting regards to all.