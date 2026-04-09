The Trade Union Congress has urged the federal government to urgently address the rising cost of petroleum pump price, which it says is weakening the purchasing power of workers, whose salaries can no longer take them home. President of the Congress, Festus Osifo, made the call at a news conference…...

The Trade Union Congress has urged the federal government to urgently address the rising cost of petroleum pump price, which it says is weakening the purchasing power of workers, whose salaries can no longer take them home.

President of the Congress, Festus Osifo, made the call at a news conference in Abuja.

The Congress also demands that the government stand up to its responsibility in securing the country, and end the indiscriminate killing of citizens across the country by suspected terrorists

TUC insists that an immediate reduction in the pump prices of petroleum products is critical to ameliorate the pains of the people.

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The rising cost of Petroleum products, especially the Premium Motor Spirit, also known as Petrol has been attributed to the War in the Middle East between the US and Israel on one hand and Iran.

The cost of the product has risen to over N1,300 and as much as N1,500 in some parts of the country, leading to higher transportation costs and an increase in the prices of commodities.

This was exacerbated by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

The Strait accounts for about 20 per cent of the Crude and gas in daily transit.

With a ceasefire currently in place, experts say the price of Petroleum products will gradually come down in the days ahead.