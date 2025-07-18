Leading a 27-member trade delegation of London-based companies in fintech, enterprise technology, and sustainability, Mayor Khan used the trip to spotlight Nigeria’s booming innovation ecosystem. He expressed enthusiasm for fostering long-term partnerships across finance, technology, education, health, creative industries, and sustainability. “Africa has the world’s fastest-growing populations and major economic potential. The time to build strong partnerships is now,” Khan said, reflecting on the historic nature of the trip.

During his stay, Khan honoured the contributions of Londoners of African descent, describing them as vital to the city’s identity. He also co-hosted a “Lagos Canvas Reception” with media entrepreneur Mo Abudu at Ebony Life Place, celebrating Nigeria’s thriving creative sector. The event affirmed Lagos and London’s shared status as global cultural powerhouses and explored avenues for closer ties in art, fashion, music, and film. Earlier, Khan participated in the “Bridging Borders” panel, inviting Nigerian tech entrepreneurs to explore London as a destination for investment and global expansion.

British officials accompanying the Mayor echoed the visit’s strategic importance. British Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter reiterated the UK’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation through the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP), while UK Minister for Africa, Lord Collins of Highbury, hailed the visit as a “milestone moment” for UK-Africa relations. Khan’s next stops include Accra, Johannesburg, and Cape Town, as part of a broader trade mission designed to promote London as a hub for global investment, digital transformation, and inclusive economic growth.