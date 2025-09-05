The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-El-Maulud celebration, urging them to pray for the peace, prosperity and progress of Nigeria. The First Lady’s message was conveyed in a statement ...

The statement reads, “Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Muslims to sustain their prayers for peace, prosperity and progress of the nation.

“She made the call in a message where she extended warm greetings to Islamic faithful across the country on the occasion of this year’s Eid al-Maulud.

“She says the celebration, commemorating the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), is a time to reflect on his exemplary life of humility, compassion, forgiveness and devotion to Allah, and a reminder for them to embody these values in their daily lives, showing love, kindness, and unity to one another.

TVC previously reported that the Federal Government has declared Friday, September 5, 2025, a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Mawlid, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, congratulates Muslims in Nigeria and beyond, urging reflection on the Prophet’s virtues of peace, love, humility, tolerance, and compassion.

The statement also calls on Nigerians of all faiths to use the occasion to pray for peace, security, and stability in the country, while supporting the government’s drive for unity and development.

