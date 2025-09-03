The Federal Government has declared Friday, September 5, 2025, a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Mawlid - the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)....

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani on behalf of the Minister, congratulates Muslims in Nigeria and beyond, urging reflection on the Prophet’s virtues of peace, love, humility, tolerance, and compassion.

The statement also calls on Nigerians of all faiths to use the occasion to pray for peace, security, and stability in the country, while supporting government’s drive for unity and development.

The Minister of Interior wishes Muslims a joyous and peaceful Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration.