The Executive Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has called on Muslims to remain steadfast on the path of guidance and unity in the celebration of the Eid al-Maulid.

AbdulRazaq conveyed the message in a statement made available to TVC on Friday, encouraging the Muslim faithful to shun all forms of bitter partisan behaviour and foster tolerance regardless of the difference in opinion and views.

The statement reads, “Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has urged Muslims to remain committed to the path of guidance and unity as they commemorate this year’s Maulid Nabiyy.

“In his goodwill message, the Governor called on the faithful to shun bitter partisanship and embrace tolerance despite differences in opinions and perspectives. He stressed that disagreements should not translate into enmity or undermine the collective values of humanity.”

The governor extolled the legacy of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), tasking Nigerians to dwell on his teachings of peace, love, and guidance.

“Governor AbdulRazaq also encouraged Muslims to honour the Prophet Muhammad by following his teachings and embodying his message of peace, love, and guidance.

“He congratulated the Muslim Ummah in Kwara State and the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, praying to Almighty Allah for blessings, forgiveness, peace, and tranquillity for all.”

TVC previously reported that the Federal Government has declared Friday, September 5, 2025, a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Mawlid, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, congratulates Muslims in Nigeria and beyond, urging reflection on the Prophet’s virtues of peace, love, humility, tolerance, and compassion.

The statement also calls on Nigerians of all faiths to use the occasion to pray for peace, security, and stability in the country, while supporting the government’s drive for unity and development.

