The Zamfara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the celebration of Eid-ul-Maulid, describing it as a season worthy of remembrance.

The state’s chapter of the APC conveyed the message in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, made available to TVC on Friday, urging Nigerians to seize the opportunity of the birth date of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to come together in upholding the qualities of the Holy Prophet.

The statement reads, “The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC wishes to heartily congratulate and celebrate with all Muslim fateful in the state as we celebrate this year’s (1447AH) Eid-El-Maulud, the birth date of our dearest Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu Alaihi Wassallam.

“This is a season worthy of remembrance as we come together in unison and to continue to propagate all the qualities of the Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu Alaihi Wassallam, which have always been good neighbourliness.”

APC tasked muslims to use the period to get closer to Allah, to be prayerful, increase their act of charity and good deeds.

“We urge all Muslims to also use the period to get closer to Allah Subhaanahu Wa Ta’ala by increasing charity to the needy, being prayerful for peace, growth and development and above all, being our brother’s keepers.

“We urge all Muslims to use the maulud period to pray for the return of peace in our dear state and the country at large.

“May Allah make this Eid very peaceful and along with it, a better future aamiin,” the statement concluded.

TVC previously reported that the Federal Government has declared Friday, September 5, 2025, a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Mawlid, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, congratulates Muslims in Nigeria and beyond, urging reflection on the Prophet’s virtues of peace, love, humility, tolerance, and compassion.

The statement also calls on Nigerians of all faiths to use the occasion to pray for peace, security, and stability in the country, while supporting the government’s drive for unity and development.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/fg-declares-friday-public-holiday-for-maulud-nabiy/