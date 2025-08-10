Thousands of residents in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State have publicly endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Umar Namadi’s bid for a second term in the 2027 general elections. The endorsement came during a Citizens’ Engagement Programme attended by Governor U...

The endorsement came during a Citizens’ Engagement Programme attended by Governor Umar Namadi, where a massive crowd gathered in support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership.

Governor Namadi, addressing the crowd, described the turnout as a clear sign of growing public confidence in the APC’s governance, both in Jigawa and across the country.

Supporters chanted pro-Tinubu slogans, holding banners and declaring their readiness to mobilise votes ahead of the next general elections.

In the 2023 presidential election, the APC secured over 8.7 million votes nationwide, winning 12 states, including Jigawa, where President Tinubu polled more than 421,000 votes. Political observers say the scale of support in Ringim reflects the party’s continuing dominance in parts of northern Nigeria.

