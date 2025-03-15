Mark Carney has been sworn in as Canada’s prime minister, succeeding Justin Trudeau.

This is as the country faces questions about its sovereignty from US President Donald Trump and a trade war with Canada’s largest trading partner, the United States.

Mr. Carney, a former central banker who has never held public office in Canada, is stepping in, to confront the challenges facing the country, including leading the Liberal Party into an election to be held later this year.

Mr. Carney was sworn in after Mr. Trudeau stepped down earlier Friday after nearly a decade in power.

Mr. Trudeau announced his resignation in January as polls showed his Liberal Party would likely face defeat in an upcoming election.

But the party’s fortunes have since improved amid growing Canadian antipathy toward Trump and his policies.

In a farewell message posted on X on Friday, Mr Trudeau said: “Thank you, Canada – for trusting in me, for challenging me, and for granting me the privilege to serve the best country, and the best people, on earth.”

Carney led the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013, and the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020. After assisting Canada in dealing with the worst effects of the 2008 financial crisis, he was recruited to become the first non-British governor of the Bank of England since its inception in 1694.

He took on the role of special envoy for climate action and finance at the United Nations in 2020.

Carney was a former Goldman Sachs executive. He spent 13 years working in London, Tokyo, New York, and Toronto before being appointed deputy governor of the Bank of Canada in 2003. He has no background in politics.