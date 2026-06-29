Former Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has apologised to the club’s supporters, admitting that his mid-season resignation caused disruption after he left Stamford Bridge to take over at Manchester City. Maresca, whose departure paved the way for his appointment as Pep Guardiola’s successor at City, insisted the decision to leave…...

Former Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has apologised to the club’s supporters, admitting that his mid-season resignation caused disruption after he left Stamford Bridge to take over at Manchester City.

Maresca, whose departure paved the way for his appointment as Pep Guardiola’s successor at City, insisted the decision to leave Chelsea was entirely his own.

“The decision to leave was only mine. My resignation from Chelsea opened a path for me to join Manchester City, which is a club I knew very well. I am ecstatic that I have now joined Manchester City,” Maresca said.

The Italian also expressed regret over the timing of his exit, acknowledging the impact it had on Chelsea’s disappointing 2025/26 campaign.

“I recognise that my departure from Chelsea in the middle of the season caused disruption for the club and I apologise for that. It was neither my intention nor my wish,” he added.

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Chelsea confirmed that the two clubs have reached a confidential agreement over Maresca’s move, with Manchester City paying £17 million in compensation.

“In the circumstances and given the mutual respect between clubs, a confidential settlement has been reached with Manchester City, which includes the payment of compensation,” the club said in a statement.

Chelsea further disclosed that a separate agreement had also been reached with Maresca regarding compensation linked to his departure.

“A confidential settlement has also been reached with the former Head Coach under which he will pay compensation,” the statement added.

Maresca left Chelsea midway through the 2025/26 season after receiving an offer from Manchester City, bringing an end to his brief spell at Stamford Bridge before returning to the Etihad Stadium as Guardiola’s successor.