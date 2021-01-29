The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has commended the federal government’s decision to reopen the land borders particularly as it commence the implementation of the African Continental Fee Trade Agreement.

Speaking at the 2021 edition of the MAN reporter of the year award, the president of the association Mr. Mansur Ahmed says the reopening of the borders will avail manufacturers in Nigeria the opportunity to participate profitably in the AfCFTA.

Mr. Ahmed however notes that the government must also control the practice of dumping by other participating countries into the Nigerian system.