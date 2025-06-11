Manchester City have completed the £46.3m signing of AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

The 26-year-old has signed a five-year deal at the club.

Reijnders is a Netherlands international who had the most goals and assists of any midfielder in Serie A last season.

His arrival makes it four signings in a week for City, who announced deals for midfielder Rayan Cherki from Lyon and Chelsea’s third-choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on Tuesday, while left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri joined from Wolves in a move on Monday.

Those transfers have been finalised in time for the players to be registered for the group stages of the Club World Cup this month.