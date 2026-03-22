Manchester City has won the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2021 with a 2-0 win over Arsenal as Nico O’Reilly finds the back of the net twice at Wembley on Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City ended Mikel Arteta’s dreams of a Quadruple, clinching the first major trophy of…...

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder #11 Jeremy Doku (C) and teammates celebrate on the pitch after the English League Cup final football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London on March 22, 2026. City won the game 2-0. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Manchester City has won the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2021 with a 2-0 win over Arsenal as Nico O’Reilly finds the back of the net twice at Wembley on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City ended Mikel Arteta’s dreams of a Quadruple, clinching the first major trophy of the season and leaving Arsenal to focus on the Premier League and FA Cup.

Arsenal started strongly against a City side that had Ruben Dias ruled out of the game with injury, restricting the Blues to no shots on target in the opening 45 minutes despite having 60 per cent possession.

But City grew into the game and turned the tables on Arsenal in the second half as they attacked the end in front of their own fans.

Two goals from Nico O’Reilly in front of England manager Thomas Tuchel gave City a lead that they did not give up, and James Trafford was able to celebrate a clean sheet as well.

Allowing Rayan Cherki’s cross to slip through his fingers, Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa presented O’Reilly with the chance to put City ahead in the second half.