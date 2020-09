Manchester City have agreed a £65m deal to sign Benfica defender Ruben Dias, with Nicolas Otamendi moving in the opposite direction.

The deal for Dias is worth an initial £62m, with a further £3m subject to add-ons, and was confirmed in a statement from Benfica on Sunday.

City boss Pep Guardiola has been seeking a right-sided centre-back since Vincent Kompany left last year .

The citizens were thrashed 5-2 by Leicester city on sunday .