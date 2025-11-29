Former attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has disclosed that he has been freed from the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he had earlier honoured an invitation by the anti-graft agency. In a statement via Malami’s X handle, he disclose...

Former attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has disclosed that he has been freed from the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he had earlier honoured an invitation by the anti-graft agency.

In a statement via Malami’s X handle, he disclosed that his engagement with the EFCC “was successful”, adding that he has been scheduled for “further engagement.”

He wrote: “In line with my undertaking to keep Nigerians updated on my invitation by EFCC, I give glory to Allah for his divine intervention.

“The engagement was successful and I am eventually released while on an appointment for further engagement as the truth relating to the fabricated allegations against me continue to unfold.”

His post came after an initial dsclosure where he confirmed receiving an invitation from the anti-graft agency.

In the initial post on his Facebook handle, he said he would honour the invitation as a law-abiding citizen and out of commitment to accountability.

“I hereby reaffirm my commitment to honour the invitation,” he said.

“I understand the spirit of accountability and transparency in public service — the principles that I both advocate and champion.”

Malami had also stated that he would keep Nigerians informed as developments unravels.