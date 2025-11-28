The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has summoned former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for questioning. Malami, who served as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice from 2015 to 2023 under former President Muhammadu Buhari, confirmed th...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has summoned former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for questioning.

Malami, who served as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice from 2015 to 2023 under former President Muhammadu Buhari, confirmed the development in a post on his Facebook page on Friday.

“I would like to inform my family and friends that I have been summoned by the EFCC to provide clarification on certain matters, and as a law-abiding and patriotic citizen, I am determined to honour this invitation without any hesitation,” he wrote.

The former minister emphasized his commitment to the values that guided his tenure in public office. “I believe in the importance of honesty, integrity, and accountability in governance; these are principles that I have long supported and upheld over the years of my public service,” Malami added.

He further assured Nigerians that he would provide updates on any developments stemming from the EFCC invitation.