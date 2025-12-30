Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Hon. Abdul-Rasak Ademola Abdullahi, popularly known as Omo Sheu, a former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly. Omo Sheu, who represented Ibadan South-East Constituency I during the 9th Assembly, was described by Go...

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Hon. Abdul-Rasak Ademola Abdullahi, popularly known as Omo Sheu, a former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly.

Omo Sheu, who represented Ibadan South-East Constituency I during the 9th Assembly, was described by Governor Makinde as a dedicated public servant whose death is both shocking and deeply saddening.

In a statement, the governor prayed that Allah forgives the late lawmaker’s sins and grants him Aljanah Firdausi.

He also extended heartfelt condolences to Omo Sheu’s family, friends, and political colleagues, asking Allah SWT to give them the strength to endure this loss.