Over five thousand vulnerable families including Widows, Orphans, persons Living with disabilities and the aged in Zamfara State have benefited from food items donated by a Philanthropist, Sanusi Bala MaiTuta.

The beneficiaries were selected from across the fourteen Local Government areas of the State.

The Initiative which is an annual ritual is mainly to attract God’s blessings especially during the Ramadan fast, that’s according to the donor

Distributing the items to the beneficiaries, Sanusi Mai -Tuta says the gesture has no political connection but a pure act of Kindness

” I do this every year during the Ramadan Fast. It is purely an act of Kindness to put smiles on the faces of the Muslim ummah during the Holy Month”

” We will continue to do our best to reach out to those in need and the physically challenged” Mai Tuta Said.

” I appeal to other organizations and wealthy individuals to please do well and extend hands of love to the needy”

Some of the beneficiaries thanked the donor and pray God bless and increase him

They also promised to pray for the return of peace and stability in troubled communities and highwaya accross Zamfara.

“We are very greatful to Mai Tuta for the gift. We pray God to bless and Guide him in everything”

” We are also praying that God bless out dear state and restore peace in our communities “