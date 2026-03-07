Arsenal survived a scare to defeat third-tier Mansfield Town 2-1 on Saturday, booking a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals as they continue their pursuit of a historic quadruple this season. Manager Mikel Arteta made nine changes to the side that beat Brighton 1-0 midweek, resting key players while ...

Arsenal survived a scare to defeat third-tier Mansfield Town 2-1 on Saturday, booking a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals as they continue their pursuit of a historic quadruple this season.

Manager Mikel Arteta made nine changes to the side that beat Brighton 1-0 midweek, resting key players while keeping Arsenal’s Premier League lead intact at seven points.

The Gunners took the lead just before half-time through Noni Madueke, but Mansfield, showing no fear against the 14-time FA Cup winners, quickly equalised after the break when substitute Will Evans capitalised on a loose pass.

Arsenal’s response was decisive. Substitute Eberechi Eze smashed home from the edge of the box in the 66th minute to restore the lead, which proved enough to see the Gunners through despite persistent pressure from the League One side.

Saturday also marked a milestone for Arsenal’s youth: Max Dowman, at 16 years and 66 days, became the club’s youngest-ever FA Cup player, while 16-year-old Marli Salmon also started, reflecting Arteta’s continued trust in emerging talent.

Arsenal dominated early possession, but Mansfield, under Nigel Clough, created multiple chances after the 10th minute. Rhys Oates and Tyler Roberts tested the visitors’ defence, keeping the game open and tense.

Madueke’s opening goal, following a clever setup from Gabriel Martinelli, made Arsenal the first Premier League team this season to reach 100 goals in all competitions. Mansfield’s equaliser arrived moments after the restart, punishing a defensive lapse, but Eze’s clinical strike eventually sealed Arsenal’s passage.

Despite facing lower-league opposition, Arteta’s squad showed moments of vulnerability but ultimately prevailed, keeping their quadruple ambitions alive. Arsenal’s FA Cup triumph in 2020 remains Arteta’s only major trophy, but this season sees them seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, heading towards a potential first league title since 2004.

The Gunners now turn their attention to the Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, with the League Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on March 22 also on the horizon.