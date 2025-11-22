A personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was fatally stabbed by a mentally unstable youth during an intervention in Oke-Ala community, Oba-Ile, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State. The suspect’s mother had invited two Civil Defence officers to help manage her...

A personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was fatally stabbed by a mentally unstable youth during an intervention in Oke-Ala community, Oba-Ile, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The suspect’s mother had invited two Civil Defence officers to help manage her son, who had reportedly been unstable for years and was causing unrest in the area.

Residents reported that the situation escalated when the officers attempted to restrain the young man to prevent further disturbances. During the struggle, he allegedly overpowered one of the officers, seized his knife, and stabbed him multiple times.

The injured NSCDC officer was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

Confirming the incident, DSC Daniel Aidamenbor, the NSCDC Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, stated that the officers were trying to restrain the suspect with the intent of taking him to a psychiatric hospital for proper treatment when the attack occurred.

He emphasized that the tragic incident arose from efforts to ensure the safety of both the suspect and the community