The Labour Party leadership has dismissed a directive from its former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, urging party members to vote for another party in the August 16 bye-election.

The party described Obi’s statement as misleading, mischievous, and delusional, urging members to disregard it.

In a strongly worded statement, the Labour Party accused Peter Obi of attempting to undermine the party's chances in the upcoming bye-election.

According to the party, Obi has become an “irony and a paradox” in Nigeria’s political space—accusing him of political subterfuge and shifting loyalties in pursuit of his presidential ambition.

The statement recalled Obi’s alleged role in creating and funding the party’s crisis, including hosting what it described as an “illegal stakeholders meeting” in Umuahia in September 2024, and leading protests against the party at INEC headquarters.

The party further accused Obi of lacking the competence, character, and capacity to lead Nigeria, insisting that despite his efforts, Labour Party remains on the ballot for the bye-election and future polls.

It called on members and supporters across all affected states to remain focused and vote for Labour Party candidates on election day.

The August 16 bye-election will be held in multiple states, with Labour Party insisting it is ready to contest and win despite the internal wrangling.