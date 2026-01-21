Chairman of the Labour Party's National Caretaker Committee, Nenadi Usman, has welcomed the court ruling on the party’s leadership dispute, describing it as a victory for democracy and a turning point for the party’s future....

Chairman of the Labour Party’s National Caretaker Committee, Nenadi Usman, has welcomed the court ruling on the party’s leadership dispute, describing it as a victory for democracy and a turning point for the party’s future.

Speaking exclusively to TVC News after the judgement, Usman said she was pleased with the ruling and expressed appreciation to her legal team and the judiciary for what she described as a job well done.

“I was happy with the ruling. I appreciate my team of lawyers and the judiciary for a job well done. I am also happy that the judiciary has again played its role in ensuring the continued development of democracy in Nigeria,” she said.

She added that democracy would continue to thrive in the presence of an independent, assertive and functional judiciary, stressing that the judiciary must remain strong for democratic development to endure.

Usman said the judgement had brought an end to the leadership crisis that has affected the Labour Party since 2023, noting that attention would now shift to reconciliation and rebuilding.

“This ruling has put an end to the crisis of leadership we have faced since 2023. It is now left for us to bring everyone together, make peace and forge ahead,” she said.

She disclosed that the party’s next priority would be to organise congresses at local government, State and national levels, including a national convention, to reposition the party.

Commenting on recent defections from the party, including Peter Obi and others, Usman said they had the party’s blessing, adding that their decisions were understandable given the prolonged legal battles over leadership.

“Peter Obi and others who have moved have our blessing. We also understand why some of them left. It has been over a year of moving from one court to another to resolve these issues,” she said.

She insisted that the Labour Party is not built around any individual and would continue to reorganise itself to become a formidable political force once again.

Usman said she had not spoken with Obi on the possibility of his return to the party ahead of the 2027 elections but wished him well.

“I have not spoken to Peter Obi on whether he may want to come back to the Labour Party to contest on our platform in 2027, but I wish him well,” she said.

She further revealed that since the leadership dispute began, her faction had operated from a separate location from the party’s national headquarters, but expressed confidence that the court’s judgement would allow them to take over and reposition the party going forward.

“With the unambiguous judgement delivered by the court today, I expect that we will be able to take over and reposition the party going forward,” Usman said.