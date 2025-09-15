The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has condemned the tragic killing of a guest, Chiebonam Nweze, during a student social event on the university’s campus last Friday. The incident occurred on September 12, 2025, at a bonfire night organised by the Department of Archaeology and Heritage Studies...

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has condemned the tragic killing of a guest, Chiebonam Nweze, during a student social event on the university’s campus last Friday.

The incident occurred on September 12, 2025, at a bonfire night organised by the Department of Archaeology and Heritage Studies, as reported by The Nation.

According to the university management, the social event was infiltrated by miscreants from a neighbouring community, stirring the violence that led to the fatal stabbing.

Despite the efforts of rescuers, Nweze died from his injuries before he could get medical help at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka’s medical centre.

In a statement signed and made available to the press on Monday by the university’s Acting Public Relations Officer, Inya Agha Egwu, explained that neither the deceased nor the attackers were students of the institution.

The university’s security team, working with the Nigerian Police Anti-Cult Unit, has arrested everyone responsible for the killing.

The management expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, describing the incident as “unfortunate and deeply regrettable.”

In response, the university announced new restrictions on student social activities.

Effective immediately, all future social events on campus will only be allowed during the day under strict security supervision, with no activities permitted after 6:00 p.m.

“The University of Nigeria remains fully committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all members of its community and will continue to take every necessary measure to prevent a recurrence of such incidents,” the statement reads.

