The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has congratulated Nigerian content creator Bemi Orojogun, popularly known as “London Bus Aunty,” after she won Video of the Year at the 2025 TikTok UK Awards.

In a post on his X page on Sunday, Khan celebrated Orojogun’s achievement, writing: “Congratulations to London’s very own Bus Aunty for winning Video of the Year at the TikTok Awards.”

Orojogun, a Nigerian TikTok creator based in the UK, was nominated alongside Friends of Elmtree, Sam Morris, Gardiner Brothers, Joseph Machines, and Brad Ben. Her winning video, reportedly viewed nearly 50 million times, showcases her signature passion for London’s iconic red buses and has captured the attention of viewers nationwide.

Highlighting her enthusiasm for the city’s public transport, Mayor Khan noted, “Her love of our iconic red buses has captured hearts across the country. And did you know? She’s a proud fan of the Bakerloop – London’s newest express bus route.”

Accepting the award on Friday, Orojogun encouraged others to follow their passions, saying: “Don’t allow your age to stop you. Don’t allow your family to say don’t do that, it’s embarrassing. If you love it, do it.”

Orojogun first went viral in 2024 with a forced-perspective video, turning from an internet curiosity into a full-fledged influencer. She has since collaborated with global brands such as Burberry, H&M, IKEA, Jacquemus, Maybelline, JBL, and MAC Cosmetics, and partnered with public figures, including the Mayor of London, on initiatives like the city’s 2,000 zero-emission buses project.

Affectionately nicknamed “London Bus Aunty” by her fans, Orojogun films her videos from roadside pavements, inspiring playful reactions online. Some Nigerians have even jokingly challenged her to replicate her stunts in busy areas like Oshodi or CMS.