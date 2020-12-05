- At 8:45am, voters in Agboyi Ketu 1 under Kosofe Local government on queue, waiting for INEC officials to begin accreditation.
- Passengers were left stranded as police mounted roadblocks enroute Ikorodu.At Thomas bus-stop, men of the Ajegunle police station stopped movement as many said they were not aware of the restriction on movement occasioned by the By-election.Other areas where the roadblocks were mounted include Itowolo, Majidun amongst others.
- At 9:10am, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission set for the Lagos East senatorial by-election at Isele ward 1 of the Ikorodu local government area. The polling unit 14 is where Mr Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party is expected to vote. As at 9:10am, voting has not started at the unit according to officials because of the presence of the campaign posters of some of the candidates.
- As at 9:13am, polling unit 13 also facing the same challenge as unit 14 in the same vicinity.
- As at 9:14am, voters at Isele ward 1, Polling unit 14, Ikorodu local government checking for their names on the displayed voters register.
- At 9:36am, Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi arrives his polling unit 14 of Isele ward 1, Ikorodu local government to exercise his franchise. The INEC presiding officer is explaining the process to the candidate and other voters gathered to listen to instructions contained in the election management body’s guidelines for the conduct of the poll.
- At 9:39am, Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi going through the process of accreditation to vote in the Lagos east senatorial district by-election in Isele ward1, polling unit 14 of Ikorodu local government area.
- At 9:51am, accreditation and voting have started in some parts of Kosofe Local government. Although voters in these parts had to wait for more than 30 minutes after the official time to allow INEC officials prepare the polling unit for the election.
- Lago
- Lagos state deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, voted at Ward 4 Unit 002 at Oke-Balogun Central Mosque, Epe. He described the process of the Saturday’s By-Election of the Lagos East senatorial district as seamless.
- Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the Lagos East Senatorial by election, Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi, expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as the failure to properly educate voters by the Independent National Electoral Commission leading up to the election. He said it is unfair that most are not aware of the schedule of the election. He however said the process has been peaceful so far but calls for caution due to what he said is the history of the election management body.
- At polling unit 45, ward 11, Gbagada, Shomolu local government, INEC officials and party agent on ground but no voters in sight. Party agents say they have been going to people’s houses to invite them to vote due to apparent voter apathy.
- The CEO of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa arrives ward 51 Ayangburen at 11:30am for accreditation and voting.
- INEC official dismantling voting cubicle to signal the end of voting at Pedro Polling Unit 30, Somolu Local government.
- At 14:52pm, sorting and counting of ballot papers commence at unit 007, Ayangburen ward
#LagosByElections: The CEO of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa arrives ward 51 Ayangburen at 11:30am for accreditation and voting. pic.twitter.com/9cXBeWgBSn
— TVC News (@tvcnewsng) December 5, 2020Advertisement