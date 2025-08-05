Cup-holders Senegal scored with their only shot on goal after a subtle onslaught that teased goalkeeper Lawal Mustapha out of his goalpost, and enabled the Senegalese strikers the opportunity to score the only goal of their ...

Cup-holders Senegal scored with their only shot on goal after a subtle onslaught that teased goalkeeper Lawal Mustapha out of his goalpost, and enabled the Senegalese strikers the opportunity to score the only goal of their African Nations Championship Group B clash in Zanzibar on Tuesday with 15 minutes left.

The high-octane encounter in the Indian Ocean Island lived up to its billing, with both teams matched strength-for-strength and pace-for-pace for large swathes of the game at the Amaan Stadium.

Goalkeeper Lawal Mustapha read quite well a good cross from the left in the 21st minute, and in the 33rd minute, the Lions of Teranga came close again from a free kick on the right.

Despite dominating possession, and throwing bodies manfully during attrition, the Eagles came just short of carving out clear opportunities, as the West African rivals defended with resolution.

Leonard Ngenge and captain Junior Nduka worked hard at the rear, just as Tochukwu Michael and Olamilekan Adedayo in the midfield, but Senegal threw several men at every Nigerian onslaught and denied the Eagles clear sight of goal.

With a minute left, the Cup-holders could have added another goal with a flowing team move, but Ngenge and Nduka were on hand to clear their lines.

Defeat means the Eagles occupy the bottom of group D without a point, following the earlier 1-1 draw between Congo and Sudan which meant the two teams shared the spoils.

Next up for Nigeria is their second match of the group phase, against Sudan, also at the Amaan Stadium, on Tuesday next week.