The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerians to celebrate the nation’s cultural diversity and promote unity through dialogue and mutual respect.

In a message to mark the 2025 World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, observed globally on 21 May, the First Lady emphasised that strength lies in embracing differences and recognising shared humanity.

“Nigeria is blessed with over 250 ethnic groups, each speaking a different language,” she noted. “It is through our dialogue, our interactions, and our mutual respect that we find true identity and unity.”

Senator Tinubu encouraged Nigerians to celebrate the country’s rich cultural heritage, urging all citizens to “listen with empathy and lead with understanding.”

“Let us embrace this journey together and shape a brighter future for Nigeria and the world,” she added.

The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development is a United Nations-recognised observance that promotes the importance of cultural understanding and cooperation in fostering peaceful and inclusive societies.