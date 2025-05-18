Pope Leo XIV is to meet the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Vatican has said after his inauguration Mass.

The new Catholic leader highlighted his concerns about the war in Ukraine in his prayer at the end of the service, saying “the martyred Ukraine is waiting for negotiations for a just and lasting peace to finally happen”.

The Pope spoke to a crowd of thousands in St Peter’s Square to warn against marginalisation of the poor and autocracy.

Zelensky, US Vice President JD Vance and the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio were among dignitaries in attendance.

The pontiff was seen shaking hands with Zelensky, as well as other dignitaries.

He used his Mass to criticise “hatred, violence, prejudice, the fear of difference, and an economic paradigm that exploits the Earth’s resources and marginalises the poorest”.

He also said he would seek to govern “without ever yielding to the temptation to be an autocrat”.

Thousands of pilgrims stood in reverence as the pope received the symbols of office, blessed the people and issued a strong call for unity.

Many of the tens of thousands attending were Catholics, but tourists also came to be part of the historic occasion.

Joe from Missouri in the United States said: “We’re on vacation, but it’s great timing. We’re here to see the Pope’s inaugural mass. It’s very special. I’m glad we came early.”

He said he was “extra proud” to see the first Pope from the United States. “That was a surprise. He’s gonna be a wonderful Pope. I am not Catholic, but I grew up Catholic, but this is just inspiring no matter what denomination of Christian you are.”

The Pope’s official inauguration followed the Mass, with a pallium garment – a white woolen band – placed on the pope’s shoulders, and fixed in place with three pins to represent the nails on the cross.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines then placed on the pope’s finger the Ring of the Fisherman, a symbol of the papacy which bears an image of St Peter.

Pope Leo then took the book of the gospels to bless the people.