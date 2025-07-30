The Federal Government says four major legacy road projects under the Tinubu administration are strategically designed to connect states, promote national integration, and open up new economic corridors across Nigeria....

The Federal Government says four major legacy road projects under the Tinubu administration are strategically designed to connect states, promote national integration, and open up new economic corridors across Nigeria.

Minister of State for Works, Mr. Bello Muhammad Goronyo, made this known on Wednesday at the ongoing government-citizen engagement forum organized by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation at Arewa House, Kaduna.

The key projects include the 1,068km Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway, the 750km Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, the 477km Trans-Saharan Highway spanning Calabar to the FCT, and the 422km Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe Expressway.

Mr. Goronyo emphasized that these projects reflect the administration’s commitment to equitable infrastructure development, noting that 52% of ongoing road projects are located in northern Nigeria.

He also disclosed that four top-tier construction firms are currently working on the Sokoto–Zaria Road using reinforced concrete to ensure durability.