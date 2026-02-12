Counsel to former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, have condemned what they described as an unlawful attempt by security operatives to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday. In a statement issued in Abuja on February 12, 2026, the legal team, le...

Counsel to former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, have condemned what they described as an unlawful attempt by security operatives to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday.

In a statement issued in Abuja on February 12, 2026, the legal team, led by Ubong Esop Akpan of The Chambers of Ubong Akpan, alleged that the incident occurred shortly after El-Rufai arrived aboard Egypt Air flight MS 877 from Cairo.

The lawyers claimed that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) moved to arrest their client without presenting a warrant or formal letter of invitation. They further alleged that the operatives seized his international passport during the encounter.

The statement said an earlier invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had been delivered to El-Rufai’s residence while he was out of the country. According to the lawyers, they had since December 2025 communicated with the EFCC on his behalf, assuring the commission that he would respond upon his return to Nigeria.

They added that the EFCC was formally notified that El-Rufai would voluntarily appear at its office by 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 16, 2026.

Describing the airport incident as a violation of constitutional provisions, the legal team cited sections of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), including those relating to personal liberty, fair hearing, dignity of the human person, freedom of movement, and the right to own property.

The lawyers maintained that there was no legal basis for the attempted arrest and called for the immediate return of El-Rufai’s passport, as well as an end to what they termed unlawful efforts to detain him.

They also stated that El-Rufai would honour any legitimate invitation from law enforcement agencies and would not evade investigation.

The legal team indicated that it would pursue appropriate legal action against any individuals or agencies found responsible for the incident, insisting that the matter would be addressed through judicial channels.

As of press time, security agencies had not issued an official response to the allegations.