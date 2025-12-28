In a decisive move to further strengthen the security architecture of Zamfara State, Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the appointment of a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Shehu Dalijan, as the new Commandant of the Zamfara State-owned security outfit, Community Protection Gu...

In a decisive move to further strengthen the security architecture of Zamfara State, Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the appointment of a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Shehu Dalijan, as the new Commandant of the Zamfara State-owned security outfit, Community Protection Guards (CPG).

The Governor has also directed a comprehensive overhaul of the Community Protection Guards to address operational and administrative challenges impeding the agency’s optimal performance and effective service delivery.

The development was confirmed in a press statement signed by Suleman Ahmad Tudu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada.

The appointment, according to the press statement, takes immediate effect.

The newly appointed Commandant, according to the Zamfara state Government, is expected to bring his over three decades of experience in policing, security management and leadership, with a proven track record in community engagement and counter-terrorism operations.

Retired AIG Dalijan served as the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara State between 2023 and 2025 and has held several strategic positions across various police formations nationwide.

Some of the positions he held include Police Component Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole (North-East); Deputy Commandant, Police College Kaduna; Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Rivers State; and Coordinator, Operation Restore Peace (South-South), among others.

Until he retired from the Nigeria Police Force in June 2025, he served as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Counter-Terrorism at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

AIG Dalijan (rtd) holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (1990), as well as Master’s and Doctorate degrees in Criminology from the University of Abuja, obtained in 2007 and 2018, respectively.

Governor Lawal expressed confidence that, as the immediate past Commissioner of Police in Zamfara State, the appointment of Dalijan is well-deserved, as he possesses the requisite capacity to reposition the Zamfara CPG to effectively deliver on its mandate in line with the rescue agenda of the administration.

The Governor also commended the immediate past Commandant for his selfless service to the State, prayed for his speedy recovery, and reassured him of the Government’s continued solidarity and support.