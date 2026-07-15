The Chief Medical Director of the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Dr Olawale Olakulehin, says the hospital will provide post-discharge support for victims of the Oriire abduction through home visits by medical social workers, physiotherapists and psychologists where necessary. Olakulehin disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking with journalists. TVC News Online reports…...

The Chief Medical Director of the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Dr Olawale Olakulehin, says the hospital will provide post-discharge support for victims of the Oriire abduction through home visits by medical social workers, physiotherapists and psychologists where necessary.

Olakulehin disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking with journalists.

TVC News Online reports that 31 of the rescued victims were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, while nine remain under medical care. The nine include eight children and one adult.

He said, “By and large, we are grateful to God that there is no further loss of life and the ones with us are actually making rapid progress; they are improving rapidly, and we are grateful to God for that. Let me also use the opportunity to thank you for seeking the proper channel for gathering information.

“Eight of the children are still with us. Those are the ones that the specialists in various areas believe still need further evaluation and care, and one of the adults. We hope that within the shortest possible time, we will get them released to their family. We believe family reunion is one of the healing processes. And we will not have reason to delay anybody or keep anybody unnecessarily in the hospital.”

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Speaking on a child diagnosed with a hole in the heart, he explained that the condition was discovered incidentally during medical examinations and was likely pre-existing, rather than resulting from the abduction.

He said the planned follow-up care is aimed at supporting the victims’ continued physical and psychological recovery after they return home.

“You may wish to ask, what happens thereafter? We have a well-organised social work department and medical social workers. We have standby ambulances. And we are working closely with the comprehensive health centre that is at Ikoyi, which is within the locality of the incident, so that if there is anything unusual, the response from us will be as rapid as possible.

“And part of the program we have mapped out is further follow-up is home visits to be led by the social workers. And then the paediatricians and psychologists will also be part of the team that will be doing the home visit. And we do that as long as it is necessary,” he added.